April 29 through May 3

Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.

Property Purchase Price

Burlington

32111 Euphoria Drive $685,000

30325 Forest Drive $362,500

1100 Buteo Court $306,000

34116 Lagoon Drive $285,000

205 Thorngate Court $275,000

34125 Fulton St. $265,000

1108 Eastbrook Drive $253,000

1035 Spring Brook Drive $247,500

101 Hillcrest Drive $247,000

132 W. Highland Ave. $225,000

2216 S. Teut Road $219,000

256 Lewis St. $218,400

3405 S. Browns Lake Drive $210,000

29917 Greenleaf Drive $200,000

216 W. Market St. $178,500

516 Orchard St. $177,000

343 W. State St. $173,000

125 Schemmer St. $150,000

33906 Rose St. $123,600

Caledonia

8325 6 Mile Road $650,000

4812 Pine Tree Circle $360,000

5714 Richwood Lane $326,400

5730 Richwood Lane $299,900

5530 Whirlaway Lane $268,000

2801 Northbridge Drive $239,900

5612 Middle Road $180,000

4930 Tanglewood Ave. $172,000

2936 Thornapple Court $169,500

5548 Middle Road $123,400

4320 Tabor Road $115,000

6127 Eagle Point Drive $88,000

Dover

1522 Grandview Court, No.7 $147,000

24021 Lakeshore Drive $128,000

Mount Pleasant

2237 Spring Meadow Lane $320,000

4319 Greenbriar Lane $245,000

4715 Saint Regis Drive $240,000

960 Bedford Court, No. 201 $200,000

1527 Summerset Drive $195,000

216 Wilnette Spring Drive $195,000

1102 Emerald Drive $195,000

838 Boulder Trail, No. 205 $138,000

5830 Cambridge Lane, No. 1 $123,001

1438 Woodchuck Court, No. 203 $120,000

1715 Lakewood Ave. $114,000

2720 Eaton Lane $52,400

6541 Mariner Drive, No. 7 $43,500

Norway

8117 E. Wind Lake Road $218,500

3755 Misty Court $130,000

Racine

2214 Washington Ave. (Commercial) $1,065,000

3111 Wheelock Drive $409,000

3121 Wheelock Dr $341,000

1242 West Blvd. $250,000

420 Melvin Ave. $186,000

822 Melvin Ave. $167,500

2839 Indiana St. $159,900

1713 Mercury Circle $154,500

3806 Ruby Ave. $139,500

2104 La Salle St. $132,500

1010 Lombard Ave. $128,600

1524 Oregon St. $127,500

1412 Virginia St. $123,900

2702 Drexel Ave. $123,000

1027 Layard Ave. $117,900

2514 Geneva St. $115,900

3438 Third Ave. $113,500

720 S. Marquette St., No. 302 $102,000

1209 Walton Ave. $100,500

72 Mertens Ave. $89,900

922 Hayes Ave. $87,900

2416 Spring St. $86,500

1601 Arthur Ave. $78,500

905 Wolff St. $61,000

818 Sandra Court $60,000

1516 Willmor St. $57,000

1723 Albert St. $45,000

1624 Rapids Drive $38,000

1238 Chatham St. $24,700

1710 Winslow St. $22,500

1325 Marquette St. $20,000

918 Peck Ave. $10,000

911 Hamilton St. $3,500

Raymond

1135 60th St. $293,500

232 76th St. $289,980

3526 7 Mile Road $210,000

Rochester

30840 Royal Hill Road $475,000

341 Oak Hill Circle $325,000

503 Maryl St. $210,000

Sturtevant

8817 Citadel Terrace $310,000

9017 Hulda Drive $186,000

9025 Carol Ann Drive $169,000

Union Grove

1783 New St. $250,000

1740 State St., No.19 $150,500

Waterford

28689 Driftwood Court $348,800

232 S. Jefferson St. $252,500

615 Hickory Hollow Road, No. A $233,500

400 E. Division St. $225,000

300 Foxwood Drive, No. 142 $122,000

29113 White Oak Lane $95,000

Wind Point

4760 Lighthouse Drive $544,500

100 Raven Turn East $395,000

13 Lakewood Drive $282,000

111 White Sand Lane $275,000

