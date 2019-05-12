April 29 through May 3
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
Property Purchase Price
Burlington
32111 Euphoria Drive $685,000
30325 Forest Drive $362,500
1100 Buteo Court $306,000
34116 Lagoon Drive $285,000
205 Thorngate Court $275,000
34125 Fulton St. $265,000
1108 Eastbrook Drive $253,000
1035 Spring Brook Drive $247,500
101 Hillcrest Drive $247,000
132 W. Highland Ave. $225,000
2216 S. Teut Road $219,000
256 Lewis St. $218,400
3405 S. Browns Lake Drive $210,000
29917 Greenleaf Drive $200,000
216 W. Market St. $178,500
516 Orchard St. $177,000
343 W. State St. $173,000
125 Schemmer St. $150,000
33906 Rose St. $123,600
Caledonia
8325 6 Mile Road $650,000
4812 Pine Tree Circle $360,000
5714 Richwood Lane $326,400
5730 Richwood Lane $299,900
5530 Whirlaway Lane $268,000
2801 Northbridge Drive $239,900
5612 Middle Road $180,000
4930 Tanglewood Ave. $172,000
2936 Thornapple Court $169,500
5548 Middle Road $123,400
4320 Tabor Road $115,000
6127 Eagle Point Drive $88,000
Dover
1522 Grandview Court, No.7 $147,000
24021 Lakeshore Drive $128,000
Mount Pleasant
2237 Spring Meadow Lane $320,000
4319 Greenbriar Lane $245,000
4715 Saint Regis Drive $240,000
960 Bedford Court, No. 201 $200,000
1527 Summerset Drive $195,000
216 Wilnette Spring Drive $195,000
1102 Emerald Drive $195,000
838 Boulder Trail, No. 205 $138,000
5830 Cambridge Lane, No. 1 $123,001
1438 Woodchuck Court, No. 203 $120,000
1715 Lakewood Ave. $114,000
2720 Eaton Lane $52,400
6541 Mariner Drive, No. 7 $43,500
Norway
8117 E. Wind Lake Road $218,500
3755 Misty Court $130,000
Racine
2214 Washington Ave. (Commercial) $1,065,000
3111 Wheelock Drive $409,000
3121 Wheelock Dr $341,000
1242 West Blvd. $250,000
420 Melvin Ave. $186,000
822 Melvin Ave. $167,500
2839 Indiana St. $159,900
1713 Mercury Circle $154,500
3806 Ruby Ave. $139,500
2104 La Salle St. $132,500
1010 Lombard Ave. $128,600
1524 Oregon St. $127,500
1412 Virginia St. $123,900
2702 Drexel Ave. $123,000
1027 Layard Ave. $117,900
2514 Geneva St. $115,900
3438 Third Ave. $113,500
720 S. Marquette St., No. 302 $102,000
1209 Walton Ave. $100,500
72 Mertens Ave. $89,900
922 Hayes Ave. $87,900
2416 Spring St. $86,500
1601 Arthur Ave. $78,500
905 Wolff St. $61,000
818 Sandra Court $60,000
1516 Willmor St. $57,000
1723 Albert St. $45,000
1624 Rapids Drive $38,000
1238 Chatham St. $24,700
1710 Winslow St. $22,500
1325 Marquette St. $20,000
918 Peck Ave. $10,000
911 Hamilton St. $3,500
Raymond
1135 60th St. $293,500
232 76th St. $289,980
3526 7 Mile Road $210,000
Rochester
30840 Royal Hill Road $475,000
341 Oak Hill Circle $325,000
503 Maryl St. $210,000
Sturtevant
8817 Citadel Terrace $310,000
9017 Hulda Drive $186,000
9025 Carol Ann Drive $169,000
Union Grove
1783 New St. $250,000
1740 State St., No.19 $150,500
Waterford
28689 Driftwood Court $348,800
232 S. Jefferson St. $252,500
615 Hickory Hollow Road, No. A $233,500
400 E. Division St. $225,000
300 Foxwood Drive, No. 142 $122,000
29113 White Oak Lane $95,000
Wind Point
4760 Lighthouse Drive $544,500
100 Raven Turn East $395,000
13 Lakewood Drive $282,000
111 White Sand Lane $275,000
