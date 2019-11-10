RACINE— Area businesses are invited to attend a sustainability workshop sponsored by the Racine Sustainable Business Network and hosted by the City of Racine from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 2101 S. Wisconsin Ave. The entrance is at Caron Butler Drive (formerly 21st Street) and Wisconsin Avenue.

The program is to focus on marketing sustainability. Studies show that clients and customers of businesses appreciate Earth-friendly products, services and practices. Likewise, prospective and current employees value working for a company that demonstrates social and environmental responsibility. However, no one will know about these activities unless the business’ sustainability commitments are promoted.

Scheduled speakers include: John Skalbeck, director of the master’s program in sustainable management at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside; Laura Million of Racine County Economic Development Corporation; and Jessy Ortiz, director of the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council and the council’s Green Master’s program. Ted Fares, head of operations at Carthage College, is scheduled to explain how the college promotes its sustainability projects.

Participants will have an opportunity to share their stories of marketing sustainability and to ask questions of the speakers. Participants also will be asked to provide input for future RSBN programs.

Racine Water Utility staff are scheduled to offer a tour of the wastewater treatment plant for interested participants at 9 a.m. Bring warm clothing. No open-toed shoes or narrow heels will be allowed on the tour.

This is a free event, but registration is required and space is limited. To learn more about RSBN and to register for this event, go online to: sustainableracine.com.

About the RSBN

RSBN serves corporations, small businesses, government agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The goal of RSBN is to sponsor quarterly meetings on topics such as lighting and HVAC energy, zero-waste programs, water conservation, responsible land use, green purchasing and community responsibility to sustainability. These events are intended to bring representatives of local companies together to share best practices and learn from each other.

RSBN is an initiative of Greening Greater Racine, “an inclusive environmental movement of people, faith communities, environmental organizations, businesses, and government leaders working to inspire, educate, and motivate people to take action to make a healthier and more sustainable Racine area now and in the future.” T learn more, go online to greeninggreaterracine.weebly.com.

