Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — A free business program will be held Tuesday morning about making better decisions to effectively manage time and achieve efficient results. Attendees will hear about how to manage priorities, delegate tasks and deal with “time bandits.”

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Network and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce are offering the workshop from 7:30-9 a.m. at RAMAC, 300 Fifth St.

Register by calling 262-898-5000 or emailing Amanda.lipke@wwbic.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments