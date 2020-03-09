Preconstruction starts for Zahn’s hotel

The first floor is to include: café/restaurant; banquet/conference hall that would accommodate up to 180 people; bar; meeting room; large commercial kitchen; and oversized lobby just inside the entrance from Monument Square.

South Carolina-based Charlestowne Hotels has been engaged to operate the hotel, which has not been publicly named. Adams said the hotel’s and restaurant’s names have been selected but are currently under scrutiny for their availability by the U.S. Copyright Office, a process that takes months.

Green hotel

Geothermal heating and cooling are a big part of Adams’ plans to make the future hotel extremely energy-efficient. Dominion has committed to achieving Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. However, Adams has said he will shoot for Platinum, the highest level.

Two of Dominion’s Milwaukee apartment buildings have LEED Platinum certification, and Adams said they are the only ones in the state with that distinction.

Geothermal will heat and cool about half of the hotel: the basement; first floor; and fifth floor.