Preconstruction starts for Zahn’s hotel

RACINE — Groundwork, literally, has started on a future Downtown hotel that is to include a renovation of the former Zahn’s Department Store.
A DePere company called Groundsource last week started drilling and laying a geothermal well field in the vacant lot immediately south of the former Zahn’s, 500 Main St., on Monument Square.
Dominion Properties of Milwaukee is planning a $29 million, 80-room hotel that will use the former Zahn’s and also the vacant lot, where the developer will build another, attached four-story structure to become part of the hotel.
The start of construction is planned for this spring with a projected 52-week build and an opening on May 1, 2021.
Geothermal field installation, considered preconstruction, at this time will help keep the project on schedule, Christopher Adams, chief technical officer for Dominion, said Wednesday. The geothermal installation is expected to take about a month.
In early December, Dominion and city officials announced the hotel project which is to put back into use the former Zahn’s, which closed in 1981. The hotel plan doubles the 1925 building’s size from 40,000 square feet now to nearly 80,000 square feet. Dominion also plans to add a fifth-story structure with a four-season rooftop bar and observation plaza.
The first floor is to include: café/restaurant; banquet/conference hall that would accommodate up to 180 people; bar; meeting room; large commercial kitchen; and oversized lobby just inside the entrance from Monument Square.
South Carolina-based Charlestowne Hotels has been engaged to operate the hotel, which has not been publicly named. Adams said the hotel’s and restaurant’s names have been selected but are currently under scrutiny for their availability by the U.S. Copyright Office, a process that takes months.
You have free articles remaining.
Green hotel
Geothermal heating and cooling are a big part of Adams’ plans to make the future hotel extremely energy-efficient. Dominion has committed to achieving Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. However, Adams has said he will shoot for Platinum, the highest level.
Two of Dominion’s Milwaukee apartment buildings have LEED Platinum certification, and Adams said they are the only ones in the state with that distinction.
Geothermal will heat and cool about half of the hotel: the basement; first floor; and fifth floor.
The second- through fourth-floor rooms will use a variable-flow refrigerant system which adapts the flow of refrigerant to indoor units based on demand. Adams called it state of the art. The units are both ultra-efficient and very quiet, he said.
The design also has photovoltaic solar panels, for producing electricity, on the roof as well as two 1,200-watt wind turbines. The solar panels will be anchored in place by about 8,000 square feet of green roof.
The plan also calls for a battery backup system rather than generators, Adams has said, “So there’ll be no need to burn natural gas for any backup power.”
He said the hotel will also have two electric-vehicle charging stations along Fifth Street and up to eight more at 441 Lake Ave., one of the areas the city is reserving to provide hotel parking. Those will be available both for hotel guests and the public, Adams said.
Another way the hotel will operate efficiently, Adams has said, will be with the use of sophisticated technology that makes for “smart” hotel rooms to control the temperature and window blinds.