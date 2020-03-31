Prairie grad leads multistate mask-making effort

One of the Stitchroom volunteers is Donna Krasovich of West Allis, a math and computer science teacher. “I had heard on the news and social media that there was a need, and some people were stitching,” she said. “And I had an obscene amount of fabric for reasons I can’t explain.”

So far, Krasovich has given most of her masks to an Elm Grove convent with a staff of about 30 and about 100 nuns, or to an elder care facility. But she has signed up with Stitchroom and plans to make at least 50 for hospitals by sometime week.

“I’m getting faster,” Krasovich remarked. Working mornings and evenings, around her online teaching schedule, she cranks out about 12 to 15 per day. “Saturday,” she said, “I made 20.”

“Ella (Hall) has done a great job of organizing it and communicating,” Krasovich said.

‘Whole staff in tears’

Volunteers are instructed to wash the material before it is sewn, so it does not shrink. Then the hospitals sanitize the masks before use.

Hospital staff have expressed deep gratitude for the masks from Stitchroom, Hall said.

“One doctor said the whole staff was in tears.”