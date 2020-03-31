Prairie grad leads multistate mask-making effort

Hospitals all over the nation are better stocked with medical masks lately, and protected against COVID-19, thanks to a Prairie School graduate at the center of a multistate effort.
Elizabeth Hall, who grew up as Elizabeth Rooney, is a 2009 graduate of The Prairie School where she excelled at soccer. After attending the Parsons School of Design in New York City, Hall stayed in Brooklyn where she cofounded the upholstery business Stitchroom.
Hall has a team of five people at Stitchroom, but as coordinator of the new mask-making effort, her team has expanded to more than 300 volunteers across the nation. As of about noon Monday, the number stood at about 320 — in about half of U.S. states — but has been growing by about 50 makers daily, Hall said.
“And it’s all coming through word of mouth, social media and articles,” she said, such as a New York Post feature story.
The effort began as coronavirus was taking the wheels off the economy.
“We knew we would see a downturn with our normal product offering,” Hall explained. Hospitals approached Stitchroom, knowing the business had the ability to produce masks, and Hall’s group accepted the challenge. But they went well beyond their own human resources.
“We knew if we connect a large number of makers … we could have a greater impact with 500 than we can with our small team,” Hall said.
The first day of production was March 23. As of Monday, the Stitchroom effort had delivered more than 1,000 masks to about 15 hospitals, Hall said, with about another 14,000 pledged and in production.
There is no minimum number of masks required of volunteers, Hall said. “Whatever they can give is enough.”
Hall herself started as a mask maker, but the effort has grown so much that her full-time job has become that of coordinator. “We are really just managing the process now,” she said.
Volunteers receive free CDC-compliant patterns, a material list, an instructional video and a packet of other information. They commit to the number of masks they will make, set a deadline and only get reimbursed for the cost of shipping. However, in the next phase, Stitchroom will also supply the mask makers with fabric, Hall said.
“We’re continuing to adapt the process, especially with hospitals,” she said.
The masks, which are washable and reusable, are made with two layers of cotton or a cotton blend. And hospitals want those two layers to be of different colors and/or patterns.
“When they put them back on,” Hall explained, “they want to know which side was contaminated or was facing the patient.”
Area volunteer
One of the Stitchroom volunteers is Donna Krasovich of West Allis, a math and computer science teacher. “I had heard on the news and social media that there was a need, and some people were stitching,” she said. “And I had an obscene amount of fabric for reasons I can’t explain.”
So far, Krasovich has given most of her masks to an Elm Grove convent with a staff of about 30 and about 100 nuns, or to an elder care facility. But she has signed up with Stitchroom and plans to make at least 50 for hospitals by sometime week.
“I’m getting faster,” Krasovich remarked. Working mornings and evenings, around her online teaching schedule, she cranks out about 12 to 15 per day. “Saturday,” she said, “I made 20.”
“Ella (Hall) has done a great job of organizing it and communicating,” Krasovich said.
‘Whole staff in tears’
Volunteers are instructed to wash the material before it is sewn, so it does not shrink. Then the hospitals sanitize the masks before use.
Hospital staff have expressed deep gratitude for the masks from Stitchroom, Hall said.
“One doctor said the whole staff was in tears.”
“They’re just overwhelmed with the amount of follow-through they have gotten,” Hall said — something hospitals have not widely experienced with mask sellers. “They’re just so thankful that someone is on top of it,” Hall said. “We’re just very transparent and clear about what is going to be delivered.”
To donate to the Stitchroom effort or sign up as a volunteer, go online to: stitchroom.com/masks
