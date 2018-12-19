Try 1 month for 99¢
Postorino Decorating sold

Stan Postorino, right, has sold Postorino Decorating, 1101 Mound Ave., to Randy Copenharve, left, a former Uline executive. It is the first time ownership has been outside the Postorino family since its founding in 1946.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Postorino Decorating, a well-known painting and acoustical ceiling contractor in southeastern Wisconsin for more than 70 years, on Wednesday announced new ownership outside of the family for the first time since its founding in 1946.

Stan Postorino, company owner since 1982 and son of the founder, sold his company to former Uline executive Randy Copenharve; the sale was finalized Tuesday.

Postorino, former president and CEO, will remain in a consulting role during the transition. The daily operations remain unchanged for the company’s 50 employees and customers, Postorino and Copenharve said in a joint news release.

Postorino Decorating, 1101 Mound Ave., provides commercial painting, drywall, acoustical ceiling and concrete finishing work on projects throughout southeast Wisconsin. The company has provided work on interior acoustical ceilings and exterior finishing of Foxconn’s first building in Mount Pleasant, renovations to Snap-on’s world headquarters in Kenosha, ongoing interior and exterior work for Uline’s headquarters in Pleasant Prairie and major renovations to the SC Johnson world headquarters in Racine.

“I know I’m leaving my family’s legacy in good, capable hands with Randy (Copenharve),” Postorino stated. “His vision for moving forward and growing the business, while continuing that legacy, very much aligns with what I have always envisioned. Randy has spent years in construction and management, and I’m confident he is the best person to move Postorino Decorating Inc. forward.”

Benefiting from the boom

Copenharve spent the last 13 years at Uline as director of facilities and construction, building his team from the ground up and managing the construction of Uline’s new headquarters. Copenharve said his plan is to maintain a seamless transition while focusing on growth and maintaining tradition.

“I want to make a splash in other ways, but not to the daily operations,” Copenharve said. “We’re in the middle of a great construction boom in southeast Wisconsin, and I want Postorino Decorating Inc. to remain competitive in the market, continue to build relationships and help develop talent in new and longstanding ways.”

Copenharve said he hopes to build on the current momentum and expand the company’s concrete finishing division.

Postorino Decorating was founded by Ernest Postorino in 1946 after he served in World War II. Stan joined his father’s painting company in the 1970s before taking ownership in 1982.

The company serves Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee counties with a field staff of 50 union-trained and -schooled employees.

