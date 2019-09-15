Post-prison re-entry is a period wherein individuals — women and men alike, are released from incarceration and are tasked with putting their lives back together. These community members have paid their debt to society and are ready to put their past behind them. Not only do they have to rejoin civil society that lacks the structure they have known, but they need to find/rejoin homes and secure employment despite the interruptions in their work histories.
It is surely a kind of ethical debate to determine, to what extent, our region is doing enough to bring prison re-entrants back into the mainstream and afford them sufficient opportunities to not re-offend and end up back in prison.
Post-prison re-entry is an economic debate too. There is little doubt that a significant and unprecedented worker shortage is being experienced in southeastern Wisconsin. Unemployment rates have moved to record lows and our state’s labor participation rate is not only higher than national averages — it’s one of the highest among all states. So where is our region going to find new pockets of job-ready individuals as new and old employers keep posting jobs?
And, there is another surprising angle to this picture. Post-prison re-entry is a public safety debate too because post-prison employment reduces crime. In one academic journal article found in the Journal of Economics, a researcher named Samuel Meyers makes a strong economic argument for successful employment upon re-entry from incarceration. Meyers undertook intensive research with a population sample consisting of 432 males released over a one year time phrase from Maryland’s state prisons to the Baltimore area. Meyers found that the effects of improved employment are “remarkable.” In every month after the first month, higher average weekly wages in the given month raised the likelihood that an offender who succeeded in avoiding re-arrest will again succeed in avoiding re-arrest in that [coming] month. In essence, he concluded that increasing wages reduce recidivism, or repeat offending. The result, then, with regard to participation in crime, employment opportunities matter.
It seems to me this is an area worth further exploration. If employment can put lives back together after incarceration, present a willing workforce and reduce the likelihood of crime, employers must be part of the solution.
I invite all employers and hiring authorities in the region to consider attending an upcoming networking event around the issue of reentry employment on September 19, 2019, from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. at the SC Johnson iMET Center. This Southeast Wisconsin Re-entry Employer Expo is being presented by a range of sponsors and partners from business, state and local government and regional non-profits that wish to connect more local employers with the agencies working to place individuals upon reentry. This is not a traditional job fair. It is rather an opportunity for human resources professionals and company executives to personally make connections to agency representatives who have job-ready candidates in their programs. These agency representatives can also speak on behalf of their clientele that are seeking employment. Employer registration can be found here https://bit.ly/2kccecX
