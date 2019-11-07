Plumb Gold founder Olsen called Downtown pioneer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She was really good at listening to people and providing something special at a significant time in their life, and that’s what she loved to do.”

Yorgan added, “She was one of the few people who found something they were good at that made other people happy and made money.”

Downtown ‘pioneer’

Devin Sutherland, Downtown Racine Corp.’s previous executive director for many years, called Olsen one of Downtown’s business pioneers.

“When she established her business, Downtown would have been an area when it was not strong in retail, and maybe people felt uncomfortable coming down there,” he said. “… She was part of the artistic class that always lead the charge in downtown development.”

Sutherland continued, “She was always one of the best — if not the best — custom jewelers in the area. And I always enjoyed how she mentored (Schultz).”

Olsen was also a good supporter of Downtown Racine, Sutherland said, serving on the DRC Board of Directors and financially supporting many Downtown events. Several years ago, he said, when the Friday outdoor summer concert series Music on the Monument had funding challenges, Olsen stepped in and sponsored that year’s entire series.