Plenty to be found in Not Your Grandma's Pantry in Downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON — This is Not Your Grandma’s Pantry.

But that doesn’t mean Grandma wouldn’t find plenty to like there.

According to Mayor Jeannie Hefty, the new Not Your Grandma’s Pantry, 165 W. Chestnut St., is the “buzz” of Burlington’s galloping Downtown resurgence.

Roberta and Dan Robers opened their 2,800-square-foot store in Burlington Square with a soft opening in early November. Both had been retired; Roberta had had her own dance-event business, and Dan was an area manager for KS Energy Services, an energy infrastructure company.

The name Not Your Grandma’s Pantry refers to the fact that the store carries some CBD-infused products, Roberta explained. “But it’s not really your grandma’s kitchen, because would your grandma carry that?” she said.

The store is part breakfast-lunch counter with a salad, smoothies and homemade-soup bar with four choices of soups or chili daily. Other menu items include Chicago-style hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, quiche and cake or cheesecake.

On Sundays, the shop, which seats up to 37 people, offers a made-to-order skillet meal and cream cheese-stuffed French toast.