Plenty to be found in Not Your Grandma's Pantry in Downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON — This is Not Your Grandma’s Pantry.
But that doesn’t mean Grandma wouldn’t find plenty to like there.
According to Mayor Jeannie Hefty, the new Not Your Grandma’s Pantry, 165 W. Chestnut St., is the “buzz” of Burlington’s galloping Downtown resurgence.
Roberta and Dan Robers opened their 2,800-square-foot store in Burlington Square with a soft opening in early November. Both had been retired; Roberta had had her own dance-event business, and Dan was an area manager for KS Energy Services, an energy infrastructure company.
The name Not Your Grandma’s Pantry refers to the fact that the store carries some CBD-infused products, Roberta explained. “But it’s not really your grandma’s kitchen, because would your grandma carry that?” she said.
The store is part breakfast-lunch counter with a salad, smoothies and homemade-soup bar with four choices of soups or chili daily. Other menu items include Chicago-style hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, quiche and cake or cheesecake.
On Sundays, the shop, which seats up to 37 people, offers a made-to-order skillet meal and cream cheese-stuffed French toast.
Not Your Grandma’s Pantry is also part small grocery store. Roberta described the concept for the business as “kind of farm stand.” The owners represent that feeling with their black and red-checked shirts and tablecloths.
There is a heavy emphasis on sourcing as locally as possible. The meats come from Wilson Farm Meats, which has its butcher shop in Elkhorn, “and we have their new nitrate-free line coming in,” Roberta said.
The cheeses come from Hill Valley Dairy in rural East Troy. “They’re all whole, organic, natural, farm to table, free range, GMO free — all that fun stuff,” she said.
The eggs come from Yuppie Hill Poultry in nearby Spring Prairie, the bulk coffees are provided by Town of Burlington-based Plank Road Roastery, and the honey is also local. Bodi’s Bake Shop of Twin Lakes is another supplier.
Infused oils, vinegars
Another line at the pantry is the infused vinegars and olive oils from Italy, in flavors including fig, black walnut and asparagus. The oils and vinegars are all mounted along one wall in dispensers that invite tasting with the little cubes of sourdough bread the pantry supplies. There are 10 oils and 10 vinegars plus a flavor that rotates.
Other categories at the shop include dry foods, canned goods, natural dog treats, tasty things in jars and old-fashioned candies.
“Then we brought in gift vendors,” local crafters and artisans, Roberta said. Altogether, the store has about 14 food vendors and seven artisans.
Not Your Grandma’s Pantry is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 262-661-4541.