PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Village Board Monday approved a water service agreement with its western neighbor, the Village of Bristol.

This agreement will allow Bristol to purchase municipal water from Pleasant Prairie to accommodate development of approximately 535 acres of land located along Highway U and Highway Q, west of Interstate 94. The agreement is an amendment to the 1997 cooperative pact between the villages.

According to a release from Pleasant Prairie, Bristol officials approached their counterparts in 2016 regarding the ability to service Bristol’s Utility District No. 5 with municipal water. Pleasant Prairie officials evaluated their water system and determined the village is able to provide Bristol’s water needs.

Under the agreement, Pleasant Prairie is committing to provide a water supply rate of up to 500 gallons per minute. The Pleasant Prairie Water Utility will continue to construct and maintain its facilities to ensure that Bristol receives an adequate water supply.

The water purchase rates for Bristol are still under review with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

