PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Village Board on Monday named Michelle Williamson as executive director of the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau. The village launched the bureau in January to focus on promoting Pleasant Prairie as a tourism destination.
As executive director, Williamson will ensure the growth of the bureau and the village’s travel- and tourism-related businesses. She is to lead a comprehensive marketing and public relations program to promote tourism, encourage overnight stays, and highlight the village’s sporting venues, shopping, and other attractions.
Williamson comes to the village from Carthage College, where she spent 19 years in the Office of Admissions. As director of admissions and financial aid, she guided thousands of students and families throughout their college search process. In addition, Williamson played an integral role in admissions events and marketing. She planned and coordinated major annual scholarship events and site visit programs.
Williamson has a master of education degree from Carthage College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Williamson has lived in Pleasant Prairie for nine years with her husband and 5-year-old daughter.
