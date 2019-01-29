PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission Monday approved plans that include a new craft brewery and hotel for the area by year’s end.
The master conceptual plans, which were requested by Branko Tupanjac of BRV General Construction, were approved and will green-light the development of two commercial buildings and associated site improvements at 7821 120th Ave., according to a Village of Pleasant Prairie news release.
The development site is proposed for an area along the east Interstate 94 frontage, south of the busy Highway 50 corridor.
According to the approved proposal, the northern lot is slated to be developed as a hotel with a banquet hall and restaurant. According to the Plan Commission’s agenda, the hotel is proposed to be a Hyatt hotels property. The Kings and Convicts Brewery facility, with a large production brew house, taproom, restaurant and event space, is set to occupy the southern lot.
The proposed hotel is proposed to have 124 rooms and a main floor with a lobby/reception area, restaurant/bar area, banquet/meeting rooms, kitchen and pool area. The hotel plans to employ 10 full-time and six part-time employees.
The Kings and Convicts facility is proposed to be 51,000 square feet and will seat 200 people. It is also planned to include a separate event space that would accommodate private parties of up to 225 people. An outdoor deck on the second floor will overlook the Des Plaines River watershed.
Under the plan, guests will be able to view the brewery operations in the taproom and tours would be available for those who wish to learn more about the brewing process and the stories of the beer that Kings and Convicts brew.
If the development goes forward, Pleasant Prairie would be the second Kings and Convicts Brewing Co. location. Their first is located in Highwood, Ill. According to the brewery’s website, the name is a historical nod to Britain’s practice of shipping convicts and exiles half way across the globe to Australia in the 18th and 19th centuries.
“We are excited to welcome Kings and Convicts to Pleasant Prairie,” Pleasant Prairie Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said. “Adding attractive and unique destinations will promote tourism within the village and offer a fun and memorable experience for residents.”
Nice project. Nice completion timeline "by the end of 2019". Heck....Racine (city) has teardowns that take two or three times as long.
Looks like a cool place.
