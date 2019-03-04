RACINE COUNTY — Piggly Wiggly Midwest has partnered with Instacart to offer online ordering with same-day delivery services from most Piggly Wiggly Midwest stores throughout Wisconsin. Instacart made the announcement Monday.
Piggly Wiggly Midwest customers throughout Wisconsin can go online to Instacart.com/ShopthePig or open the Instacart mobile app on their iPhone or Android device, select their city and store, add groceries to their Instacart grocery cart, then choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance before checking out. An Instacart personal shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer in the designated time frame.
Participating Piggly Wiggly stores include all four in the Racine area and the Union Grove store.
For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is $3.99. Customers may also sign up for Instacart Express membership which enables unlimited, free same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year.
First-time customers of Piggly Wiggly Midwest on Instacart can enter the code PWM1035 at checkout now through March 23 to get $10 off an order of $35 or more.
Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president of business development for Instacart, said deliveries can be made in as little as one hour.
Instacart has partnered with many national and regional retailers such as Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Wegmans and Sam’s Club. The Instacart marketplace offers more than 300 retailers and local grocers.
Piggly Wiggly Midwest supplies 100 Piggly Wiggly supermarkets in the greater Wisconsin and northern Illinois areas, along with 14 Butera Market stores and a EuroFresh store in the Chicagoland area. Since 1911, Sheboygan has been the home to Piggly Wiggly’s headquarters where it has its corporate offices and two of its distribution centers. A third distribution center is located in Milwaukee.
