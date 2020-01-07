Pier 1 Imports to close up to 450 stores; no word yet on Racine location

RACINE — Employees at the local Pier 1 Imports store say they have not yet been told whether the local store, on the western fringe of Regency Mall, will be one of up to 450 stores the company said it will close.

On Monday, Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 reported that with sliding sales and a net loss last quarter of $59 million it will close up to 450 stores. The announcement, part of the company’s quarterly report, did not list the stores to be closed.

In recent days, including Tuesday morning, The Journal Times has called the local store at 2621 S. Green Bay Road several times. Employees have said either that the current storewide sale is just that — a sale — or that they have not heard whether or not the store will close.

In Monday’s earnings report, the company, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, stated in part: “In order to better align its business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce its store footprint by up to 450 locations. To reflect the revised store footprint, the company also plans to close certain distribution centers and reduce its corporate expenses. This includes a reduction in corporate headcount.”

Pier 1 said it is utilizing a third-party liquidator to help manage the store closings.

