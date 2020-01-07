You are the owner of this article.
Pier 1 Imports to close up to 450 stores; no word yet on Racine location
1 comment
Local business

Pier 1 Imports to close up to 450 stores; no word yet on Racine location

Pier 1 Imports

Store employees say they have not been told whether Pier 1 Imports, at 2621 S. Green Bay Road, located on the western edge of the Regency Mall property, will be closing. On Monday, the company reported it will close up to 450 stores but did not list which ones will be shut down.

 Michael Burke

RACINE — Employees at the local Pier 1 Imports store say they have not yet been told whether the local store, on the western fringe of Regency Mall, will be one of up to 450 stores the company said it will close.

On Monday, Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 reported that with sliding sales and a net loss last quarter of $59 million it will close up to 450 stores. The announcement, part of the company’s quarterly report, did not list the stores to be closed.

In recent days, including Tuesday morning, The Journal Times has called the local store at 2621 S. Green Bay Road several times. Employees have said either that the current storewide sale is just that — a sale — or that they have not heard whether or not the store will close.

In Monday’s earnings report, the company, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, stated in part: “In order to better align its business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce its store footprint by up to 450 locations. To reflect the revised store footprint, the company also plans to close certain distribution centers and reduce its corporate expenses. This includes a reduction in corporate headcount.”

Pier 1 said it is utilizing a third-party liquidator to help manage the store closings.

The company reported that net sales for the quarter decreased 13.3% to $358.4 million compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

On Monday, the company received consent from its lenders under its revolving credit agreement to permit the reduction to the store footprint and related actions.

CEO and Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck, who was brought in two months ago, stated, “Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision.”

The local Pier 1 is a 9,460-square-foot store built in 1998. It sits on 1 acre of land and is assessed at $1.535 million, $875,700 of which is for the store itself.

Pier 1 also has a store at 6830 Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision.”

Robert Riesbeck, CEO and chief financial officer of Pier 1 Imports

Quote
Tags

