People in Business

Awards

RACINE — Patrick Booth, CEO of CCB Technology, has been named a 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion dollars in annual revenues.

Booth has been a part of the family business started by his parents, Chris and Patti Booth, since its beginning in 1991. He has held nine positions within the company and became president in 2013. Booth assumed the role of CEO when full ownership was transitioned to him in 2019. Under his leadership and vision for the future, the company experienced a 25% growth by transitioning from an IT product focus to launching IT managed and project services.

“I am honored by this recognition,” said Booth. “An incredible group of people surrounds me at CCB that whole-heartedly care about each other, our clients and our partnerships. I appreciate them because I know they work hard every day, helping people use technology to build relationships and achieve great things in their organizations and communities. I consider it a privilege to continue to lead and grow the company with them based on the values and principles my parents established.”

This year’s honorees will be honored at the annual awards ceremony Jan. 12 at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect throughout the year with their fellow Titans. They will also be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online.