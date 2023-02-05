Promotions: Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., Union Grove, announces these employee promotions:
- Caitlyn Eulgen has been promoted to security operations coordinator. She will also maintain her responsibilities as Burlington retail manager.
- Nicholas Dawley will be joining CSB’s cash management and business banking team as a cash management specialist. In addition to providing support to cash management officers, Dawley will work closely with CSB business customers to implement and introduce technology services to help streamline and simplify business cash flow.
- Robert Pieroni has been named vice president and market president Kenosha County. He has been in the banking industry for more than 20 years focusing in the Kenosha County area, but also assisting local businesses in the Racine and Kenosha corridor.
- Katie Stolp has been named chief operations officer. She joined CSB in 2010 and has led retail operations for nearly a decade. Stolp will now lead a team for bank operations which include retail operations and security operations.
- Julie Schrader has been named director of retail operations. She will also maintain her responsibilities as Kenosha County retail manager.
