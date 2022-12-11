AWARDS: Frank Tiedt, an ASE certified automotive technician from Racine, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year. Fifty-two automotive professionals were recognized Nov. 17 at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) in San Diego, Calif.
The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE certified professionals nationwide.
“Frank, who is a technician at Lake Chevrolet in Milwaukee, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” said Timothy Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement. We are proud to partner with GM to recognize Frank’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Frank represents the best of the best.”
People are also reading…
In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.
The Journal Times welcomes news about promotions, appointments, professional organization elections, certifications and professional honors. There is no charge for this service. The deadline for “People in Business” items is noon Tuesday of each week to be considered for publication. Photos may accompany notices of new hires and promotions. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity. Send press release to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com.