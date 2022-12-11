People in Business

AWARDS: Frank Tiedt, an ASE certified automotive technician from Racine, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year. Fifty-two automotive professionals were recognized Nov. 17 at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) in San Diego, Calif.

“Frank, who is a technician at Lake Chevrolet in Milwaukee, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” said Timothy Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement. We are proud to partner with GM to recognize Frank’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Frank represents the best of the best.”