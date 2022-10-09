People in Business

Promotions
RACINE — Modine Manufacturing Co., a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Art Laszlo has joined Modine as vice president, general manager — Liquid-Cooled Applications. He will be responsible for leading the Liquid-Cooled Applications product group, formed at the beginning of the fiscal year. This product group manufactures heat exchangers for engine, stationary power and industrial applications.
Laszlo brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, previously serving as a transformative business leader in both large Fortune 100 and medium-size private equity portfolio companies. Most recently, Laszlo was the president, Advanced Flow Solutions at IDEX, where he managed their liquids controls businesses. Prior to IDEX, Laszlo held leadership positions with GE Measurement, Highway Technologies, Mars Incorporated and General Motors.
With Laszlo’s appointment, Matt Powell will become vice president, general manager — Air-Cooled Applications, with responsibility for leading the Air-Cooled Applications product group, which manufactures components sold to commercial vehicle, off-highway and automotive end markets.
