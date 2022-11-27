People in Business

Awards
CRN has named CCB Technology President Logan McCoy as one of 62 individuals on their Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders List.
The list recognizes solution provider leaders who have made significant contributions in driving growth and strategic direction in the channel over the past year by using their passions, new ideas and unique talents to help their companies thrive.
McCoy joined the CCB sales team in 2007 and became the vice president of sales in 2011. His IT experience and dedication to delivering quality solutions to CCB’s customers made him a natural fit for vice president of services in 2015. His leadership has strengthened CCB’s IT Service offerings in both managed and project services.
