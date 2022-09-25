People in Business

Promotions
CCB Technology announces the promotion of Logan McCoy to company president and Dave Fritzke to vice president of IT Services.
In his 15 years with CCB, McCoy served as vice president of sales and, most recently, as vice president of services for seven years. As president, McCoy will oversee the executive team and set the strategic direction for the company based on the mission and principles it was founded upon.
Fritzke joined CCB earlier this year as director of IT Services. He brings over two decades of IT management experience and knowledge to his position and will be responsible for implementing the strategic vision for the services division going forward.
