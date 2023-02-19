Awards

Community State Bank, Union Grove, was recently awarded the 2022 Business of the Year Award by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented at the chamber’s annual gala at TinCAN Roadhouse Jan. 28.

The Business of the Year Award is presented to a business that has demonstrated economic and business growth, provides dedication to customer service and is active in the community.

“Our values at Community State Bank include being leaders in our community, exceeding the expectations of our customers, celebrating one another’s achievements, and dedicating our time towards lifelong learning and teaching financial literacy,” said Scott Huedepohl, CSB president and CEO. “This award confirms that we are living up to those very important values in our offices, in the community, and for our customers. We’re very humbled to receive this award.”

Award winners were selected by a ballot initiative by the Chamber Board at the end of the year. The annual process was brought back in 2023 after the chamber took a brief break during the COVID-19 crisis.

Other award recipients included: Pine Acres General Store, New Business of the Year; Kiwanis Club of Union Grove, Non-Profit Organization of the Year; Seven Seas Creative Space, Remodel of the Year; Cheryl Sweet, Good Neighbor of the Year; chamber executive administrator Julie Hubbard and her husband Michael Hubbard, Chamber Champions; and Stephanie Kurt, Corn Roaster of the Year.