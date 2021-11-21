People in Business: Nov. 21, 2021

HIRES, APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS: Racine native Daniel Nielsen has been awarded the American Bar Association’s Arvid Anderson Award, as 2021’s public sector labor and employment law Attorney of the Year. The award is given annually to an attorney whose career has substantially contributed to the development of public sector labor law in the United States.

Nielsen’s career has included work as a mediator with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, an assistant professor of labor relations, and a private mediator and arbitrator. While with the WERC, he was frequently called upon to assist in resolving disputes involving the Racine schools, the City of Racine and Racine County, as well as other municipalities across the state. Nielsen recently completed his term as president of the National Academy of Arbitrators. He formerly served as president of the Association of Labor Relations Agencies for the U.S. and Canada, and as co-chair of the ABA’s State and Local Government Labor Law Committee.

Nielsen received his bachelor’s degree in labor economics from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1982.

The Journal Times welcomes news about promotions, appointments, professional organization elections, certifications and professional honors. There is no charge for this service. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity. The deadline for “People in Business” items is noon Tuesday of each week to be considered for publication. Photos may accompany notices of new hires and promotions. Send your items to Loreen Mohr at: Lmohr@journaltimes.com or by mail: “People in Business,” The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0