People in Business: May 8, 2022

Cardozo is new RAM manager

Irene Cardozo has been added to Racine Art Museum’s team as the new marketing and communications manager. In her position, Cardozo will be responsible for marketing and promoting RAM and RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, creating broad-based awareness and engagement of museum activities. She will also work with the museum’s leadership team and RAMA Board of Directors to develop messaging that continues to captivate and engage Museum audiences and deepen community connections.

Cardozo brings strategic communication, design and technology expertise to this position, having recently worked at Kohl’s Corporate, where she worked in digitizing and evolving store communication. She previously worked for the Racine Unified School District’s communication and community engagement department, having earned various regional and national awards and recognition for communication campaigns. Cardozo served on the RAMA Board of Directors in 2017, giving her the opportunity to learn more about RAM and the experiences offered.

Hinkston elected to law section

Attorney Mark R. Hinkston of Knuteson, Hinkston & Rosenberg S.C., Racine, has been elected the chairperson-elect of the State Bar of Wisconsin Construction and Public Contract Law Section. The section encourages the exchange of ideas and continuing education among attorneys practicing in these fields, and advances the development and improvement of construction and public contract law. Hinkston’s practice focuses on construction, real estate and commercial law transactions and litigation. He is a fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America, an invitation-only honorary association of distinguished lawyers who practice in construction law and related fields. Hinkston is also the secretary of the State Bar’s Real Property, Probate & Trust Section.

