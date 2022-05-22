People in Business: May 22, 2022

PROMOTIONS: Community State Bank (CSB), Union Grove, announces the promotion of two team members to banking officers. Eloissa “Ellie” Heigl has been promoted to the position of media and communications director, and William “Bill” Fliess has been promoted to assistant vice president, credit review manager.

Heigl is responsible for helping develop messaging, branding, content and other communication pieces to help promote CSB and Shepherds Community Café to local communities. These communication channels include social media, podcasts, website development and press releases regarding important information about the bank.

Fleiss will oversee and help develop other members of the Credit Review Team. Fliess is also responsible for reviewing credit worthiness of business loan applicants, and making recommendations to the Board of Directors for approval of loans. Fleiss is also responsible for keeping the bank’s credit review policies up-to-date and in compliance with all local, state and federal regulations.

The Journal Times welcomes news about promotions, appointments, professional organization elections, certifications and professional honors. There is no charge for this service. The deadline for “People in Business” items is noon Tuesday of each week to be considered for publication. Photos may accompany notices of new hires and promotions. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity. Send press release to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0