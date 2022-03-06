People in Business: March 6, 2022

HIRES, APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS: George Stray has been named the new vice president of finance at CCB Technology. Stray brings more than 35 years of accounting and finance operations experience with a background working for banking and legal firms. In this role, Stray will oversee and direct financial strategies, analysis and budget management while improving processes and reporting efficiencies.

