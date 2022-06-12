People in Business: June 12, 2022

APPOINTMENTS: Community State Bank, Union Grove, announces the appointments of Rita Hagen and Adam Swantz to its Board of Directors.

“Our Board is comprised of local business leaders that have an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” said Scott Huedepohl, president. “Each board member brings expertise, knowledge and exceptional value to our bank.”

Hagen, a longtime resident of Kenosha, is a registered nurse and has been the executive director of Hospice Alliance, a local not-for-profit that provides hospice and palliative care, for over 10 years. She also has more than 37 years of experience in healthcare; 25 of those years were heavily focused in leadership roles.

Swantz is the Veterans Service Center manager of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Chicago Regional Office. He is the third generation of Swantz’s to join the CSB Board of Directors. He proceeds his father Rich Swantz (1990-2021) and his grandfather Harmon Swantz.

Swantz’s appointment took effect at the end of 2021 and Hagen was recently appointed in April.

