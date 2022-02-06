People in Business: Feb. 6, 2022

McClelland has been promoted to assistant vice president, Burlington Market president. She will partner with Burlington businesses, nonprofits and municipalities to help promote community growth and meet their unique business needs. She joined CSB in 2015 and has worked in the Burlington Market for over three years and was recently promoted to the market president role in 2021.

Borth has been promoted to assistant vice president, Waterford Market president. Borth joined CSB in 2013 as a business banker and has been in the Waterford Market president role for over four years. Borth has focused a portion of his business banking efforts on partnering with the U.S. Small Business Administration to assist with developing new business relationships.

Melissa Gramza joined CSB in 2014 and was promoted to controller in 2020. She has recently been promoted to assistant vice president, controller. As controller, Gramza works closely with the CSB chief financial officer monitoring the company’s financial health.

The Journal Times welcomes news about promotions, appointments, professional organization elections, certifications and professional honors. There is no charge for this service.

