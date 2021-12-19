People in Business: Dec. 19, 2021

HIRES, APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS: Tracy Williams has been named the new president and CEO of YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (YWCA SEW) beginning Jan. 1.

Williams, a Milwaukee native, brings more than 20 years of professional experience to the role, including leading, designing and implementing innovative strategies to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in systems of higher education, corporations and nonprofit, philanthropic and healthcare institutions. She has also served on numerous boards, commissions and membership organizations to strengthen communities.

Williams served most recently as senior director of External Relations, Partnerships and Development, director of Supplier Diversity and interim assistant vice provost of Strategic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Administration at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Appointed by the Finance and Administration Division, she was responsible for developing a campus-wide strategy and program to increase the university’s spend with diverse businesses. Serving as a senior member of the leadership team, she oversaw the multimillion-dollar high impact practice fund, donor relations and stakeholder engagement. She served previously as the diversity and inclusion advisor for American Family Insurance and the director of diversity and inclusion at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

