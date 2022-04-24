People in Business: April 24, 2022

Awards

RAMAC: Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce annually recognize excellence and achievement of its member organizations and individuals in business improvement, growth, innovation and support of the community. These attributes contribute to the improvement of the business climate and vitality of the greater Racine area. The annual RAMAC Business Awards dinner and celebration April 28 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. RAMAC is honored to announce these 2022 business award recipients:

Community State Bank: Community State Bank’s Kenosha Market President Robert Pieroni was recently awarded the 2021 Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) Lender of the Year Award. Pieroni was presented with the award at RCEDC’s annual meeting April 14. This is the second consecutive year that Pieroni has received the award.

The award is presented annually to an individual that assists small businesses in the community by partnering with RCEDC’s financial arm, Business Lending Partners, who facilitates low-interest loans throughout Racine County.

Pieroni has been in the banking industry for over 20 years focusing in the Kenosha County area, but also assisting local businesses in the Racine and Kenosha corridor. He began at Community State Bank in 2018 as market president of the Kenosha location.

