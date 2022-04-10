People in Business: April 10, 2022

HIRES, APPOINTMENTS AND PROMOTIONS: Community State Bank announces the addition of Bryan Iwicki, vice president business banking, to the Lake Geneva banking team. He comes with more than 14 years of banking experience and an array of financial expertise in lending, credit analysis and auditing. In his new role, Iwicki will work closely with Michael Ploch, Lake Geneva market president, to partner with Walworth County businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities to help promote community growth and meet their unique business needs.

The Journal Times welcomes news about promotions, appointments, professional organization elections, certifications and professional honors. There is no charge for this service.

The deadline for “People in Business” items is noon Tuesday of each week to be considered for publication. Photos may accompany notices of new hires and promotions. Because of space constraints, we reserve the right to edit for length or clarity. Send press release to Loreen Mohr at Lmohr@journaltimes.com.