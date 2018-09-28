STURTEVANT — When Foxconn Technology Group is hiring thousands of people, how are all the area’s other companies going to fill their workforce needs?
That was the theme of a Thursday morning panel discussion at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., sponsored by the Racine-Kenosha chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.
The panel was comprised of:
- Winnie Tu, director of business administration for Foxconn;
- Susan Koehn, director of talent Initiatives at Milwaukee 7;
- Ray Koukari, dean of Gateway Technical College’s School of Manufacturing, Engineering and IT;
- Laura Million, business development manager for Racine County Economic Development Corp.; and
- Lou Molitor, president/CEO of Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.
“When the Foxconn news hit,” Koehn said, “we started talking about: What is the region’s strategy to address the (coming) disruption to our labor market? … The challenge has been to map the options and the strategies which make sense for businesses of different stages and different sizes.”
Koehn advised human resource professionals and businesses to have strategies for the short, medium and long term for talent acquisition, retention and development.
She said she hears about a lot of fear, from small-business people, about maintaining their competitive advantage. But Koehn said research shows that 64 percent of job-seekers prefer small- to mid-size companies. She explained that that’s because they tend to have less bureaucracy, looser organizational charts that allow people to rotate and try different roles, and to grow within the company.
“There’s a strong connection within a small business between the everyday activities and the impact on the customer or the client, which leads to a sense of purpose, or can lead to a sense of purpose when you can see directly that the things you do every day … how you’re making a difference, and how you’re contributing to the end product,” Koehn said. “That’s not always possible in a large corporation.”
“The short-term strategy for any small business is retention,” Koehn advised. Just as in sales, she said, “It costs a lot more to gain a new customer than it does to keep an existing customer. … The same holds true for talent acquisition and retention.” There are many partners that companies can use to assess their compensation, benefits and so on, she said.
Koehn added, “The No. 1 talent strategy for small businesses is word of mouth. So, you can see how keeping people happy within your organization is actually your best talent acquisition strategy as well. Happy people refer other people.”
Gateway actively preparing
Million’s presentation showed the various efforts underway, and things RCEDC is doing, to better prepare people for the workplace and to attract talent to southeastern Wisconsin.
Koukari’s presentation showed what Gateway, in partnership with Foxconn, is doing to help meet the needs of Foxconn and other employers in technical and manufacturing fields.
As examples, the college has added an advanced-manufacturing degree and a supply chain management degree. The latter, Koukari said, was created because of the many vendors that will be coming to support Foxconn.
Robotics is an area of heavy emphasis for Gateway. At one point Koukari posed the question, “Will robots take all the jobs?”
The answer is: They will change the nature of how work is done. “We want to get rid of the dirty jobs,” Koukari remarked.
“We’re developing some new courses with Foxconn,” he said. “You’ll see industrial cyber security. When you have as many robots on the line as they (will), … you don’t want anybody to be able to attack them.”
“It costs a lot more to gain a new customer than it does to keep an existing customer. … The same holds true for talent acquisition and retention.” Susan Koehn, Milwaukee 7 director of talent initiatives
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Don't kid yourself. There will be a mass exodus to any Foxconn job that pays more than current employees make at their current job. Employers in the area get ready to raise the bar ($) because if you don't you will find your workforce gone in a heart beat. And it's just not Foxconn that will need employees. The added people in the area will need fast food, Starbucks etc. etc.
How many entrepreneurs will they fish from the suicide nets during the first year in business alone
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.