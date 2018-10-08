RACINE — The owners of the building that formerly housed the Downtown Chase Bank branch are suing JPMorgan Chase Bank for what they say is nearly $2 million worth of “malicious” ruining of the bank’s safe deposit boxes and vaults while Chase was a tenant there.
The owners of the building, 500 Wisconsin LLC, and Seneca Insurance Co. jointly filed the lawsuit last Friday in Racine County Circuit Court. The LLC is comprised of equal partners Chad Alexander, Marco Andersen and Paul Elcano; they bought the building on Oct. 3, 2012.
From then until Aug. 31, 2017, Chase rented the space at 500 Wisconsin Ave. from the partners. The lawsuit states that sometime during the spring or summer of 2017, as the end of Chase’s time in the building was approaching, Chase destroyed the doors, locking mechanisms, inserts and safe box frames of the building’s safes, vaults and safe deposit boxes.
The owners say the damage was done by, among other things, having holes drilled into the fixtures — holes that are clearly visible.
Alexander said Andersen discovered the damage when there was problem in the basement. He had to go down there and noticed metal shavings in the vault areas.
The quote for repairing the damage is $1.934 million, Alexander said.
The destruction also prevented the owners from having a chance to lease the space to another financial institution, the lawsuit states. The plaintiffs’ attorney, Paul Zimmer of O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing S.C., said at least one potential bank tenant looked into renting there.
Reason for damage?
Zimmer said the owners were told by someone from Chase that the reason for the destruction was that the bank had to make sure there were no clients’ possessions or valuables left inside the safe deposit boxes.
“And I fully understand that,” Zimmer said. But he thinks that was just a cover story for the real motive.
“I think they had a strong motive to make sure that another bank could not step in” and inherit the customers who would have been going to where they had had their safe deposit boxes. “I think it’s very plausible and maybe even likely,” Zimmer said.
The owners consulted other banks and were told that the far easier way to check for valuables left behind would have been to hire a locksmith. “It doesn’t really make sense” to use such a heavy-handed approach, Zimmer said.
Zimmer said the plaintiffs approached JPMorgan Chase Bank about getting reimbursed for the damage. “We tried to work with them,” he said. “They basically blew us off.”
The lawsuit asks for actual and punitive damages and costs of litigation. The plaintiffs have asked for a 12-person jury trial.
JPMorgan Chase did not respond to requests for comment.
