Owners of Dynasty opening new Mexican restaurant in Racine

RACINE — A new, south-side Mexican bar and grill that will serve traditional Mexican food made from scratch is expected to open in about a month.
The owners of Dynasty Family Restaurant, 2427 Lathrop Ave., are working to open their second establishment, El Buen Manantial, just up the street from their existing one, at 2207 Lathrop Ave. That building is the former Tacos El Rey Mexican diner, which closed Nov. 13, 2018.
Abby and Norberto Rapeta, who have owned and operated Dynasty for the past 15½ years, bought the second restaurant building last summer, Abby said.
In November they started the interior and exterior renovations, which Abby is keeping under wraps, literally and figuratively. The exterior is encased in plastic during renovations, and when asked about the final appearance, Abby replied, “I want it to be a surprise. It will look brand new.”
“We put a lot of money into it,” she added. “I’m really happy with the way it’s going to look.”
The previous restaurant there had a walk-up order counter, Abby said, but the Rapetas will have a full bar, and the bar and grill will seat about 100 people. Their large, colorful outdoor sign was installed about two weeks ago.
‘The good spring’
The Rapetas are both natives of Mexico: Norberto from Guanajuato and Abby from Mexico City.
They are currently working on obtaining a liquor license and are next in line to get one, Abby said. If they cannot get one in time for the opening, however, she said they will start with a beer-wine license.
El Buen Manantial — which means “the good spring” in Spanish — will serve from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, Abby said.
The food will be traditional Mexican made from scratch, including the tortillas. Entrees will range from about $8 to $18, she said.
The couple hope to open El Buen Manantial in about four to five weeks.
“We’re excited about it,” Abby said. “Our clients are excited. They can’t wait to try it.”
