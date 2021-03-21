'Opportunity to do some great things:' The pandemic changed the way Racine Unified uses technology

RACINE — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way much of the world works and goes to school. It forced the Racine Unified School District to go 1-to-1, providing a portable digital device to each student. Prior to the pandemic the thought of going 1-to-1 was years down the road in the district’s eyes, and might never have happened.

But because every student needed a digital device to participate in instruction and to complete work from home, the district spent around $3.9 million for four-year leases to provide tablets to all kindergarten through second grade students and Chromebooks to those in third grade and older.

Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca explained that ideally, going 1-to-1 is not just about having a device for each child, but knowing how to integrate technology into lessons in an intelligent way that is complementary to the curricula.

“From an instructional standpoint we made the decision not to jump into 1-to-1,” Daca said of the district’s views prior to COVID-19. But the pandemic pushed the district to take that leap.

So devices needed to be purchased and teachers had to receive some training, although Daca stressed that to use their technology most effectively they need more than a Google certification.