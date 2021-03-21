'Opportunity to do some great things:' The pandemic changed the way Racine Unified uses technology

RACINE — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way much of the world works and goes to school. It forced the Racine Unified School District to go 1-to-1, providing a portable digital device to each student. Prior to the pandemic the thought of going 1-to-1 was years down the road in the district’s eyes, and might never have happened.
But because every student needed a digital device to participate in instruction and to complete work from home, the district spent around $3.9 million for four-year leases to provide tablets to all kindergarten through second grade students and Chromebooks to those in third grade and older.
Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca explained that ideally, going 1-to-1 is not just about having a device for each child, but knowing how to integrate technology into lessons in an intelligent way that is complementary to the curricula.
“From an instructional standpoint we made the decision not to jump into 1-to-1,” Daca said of the district’s views prior to COVID-19. But the pandemic pushed the district to take that leap.
So devices needed to be purchased and teachers had to receive some training, although Daca stressed that to use their technology most effectively they need more than a Google certification.
Unified’s Chief Information Officer Tim Peltz explained that the district went through a lengthy technology upgrade, completed in 2019, that included the replacement of all student technology. Individual schools chose which technology they wanted for their classrooms.
“Schools were at different levels of readiness (for 1-to-1),” Peltz said.
Some elementary classrooms had lockers of Chromebooks for some students to use while other students in the same classroom were engaged in other activities. Their teachers didn’t feel they needed a device for every student.
“Technology won’t change a classroom by itself,” Daca said.
In the spring, since it didn’t have a take-home device for every student, Racine Unified didn’t have the same abilities as some other districts to immediately begin virtual learning for all students. Daca believes that handing out computers to students, if the district could have found any to purchase at the time, would not have solved the problem because teachers had not been trained in virtual learning.
In the 2021-22 school year, Daca said, the hope is for teachers to use technology in a blended format, with in-person lessons complemented by digital learning. Students would not always be using their devices, but they would use them to enhance instruction.
One thing that has changed with 1-to-1 for example, is that paper worksheets are no longer necessary.
“This is giving us an opportunity to do some great things,” Peltz said. “We did have some logistical hurdles with training and access for families, but that’s not a reason to turn back.”
The district is looking at a more strategic approach to technology use in the future, instead of having to simply react as it did at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. Unified plans to return decision-making power when it comes to technology use in the classroom to individual buildings.
“We know a cookie-cutter approach doesn’t work,” Peltz said.
That results in wasted resources, like a locker full of Chromebooks that a teacher doesn’t use.
Students learn through challenges
“It enabled kids to take ownership in their learning, which is what we want them to do,” Daca said.
During asynchronous learning for high school students, the kids had to figure out how to budget their own time. They set their own study groups and scheduled meetings for work on group projects, vital skills for life after high school.
The district also has taken the opportunity to teach students about digital citizenship and the appropriate use of technology, Peltz said, although he acknowledged there was still work to do.
“What you put out there is going to stick around forever,” Peltz has told students. “It’s a life lesson for kids.”
Ahead of the next school year, technology integrators and instructional coaches will continue working with teachers on how to best utilize their new technology.
“If it were not for those people, we would not have gotten where we are today,” Daca said.
The kids are now expecting to use technology in the classroom. Although no decisions have been made, Peltz said that since everyone is used to virtual learning there’s no reason for the district to ever have a snow day again. The lessons teachers and students gleaned from remote learning will also make life easier for any student experiencing a protracted illness, allowing them to learn from home instead of racking up absences.