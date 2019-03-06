RACINE — Three expeditions remain available of five organized by Oceanic Society in partnership with SC Johnson to commemorate the Oceanic Society’s historic 50th anniversary.
On Wednesday, the Oceanic Society and SCJ announced a partnership to build public awareness of Oceanic Society’s conservation goals through a global engagement campaign centered on exclusive explorations of key ocean habitats.
The campaign, called Five for 50, is designed to bring influential business leaders, ocean experts, celebrities, social media influencers, philanthropists and members of the public to the front lines of ocean conservation in some of the world’s most important ocean habitats. Each expedition is designed to explore timely ocean conservation issues including plastic pollution, climate change and fisheries management.
The expeditions will run through this year. They place participants face-to-face with some of the world’s most spectacular marine species and habitats and offer hands-on opportunities to participate in ocean conservation. Destinations are Trinidad, in May; Raja Ampat, Indonesia, in October; and the Galápagos Islands in December.
An expedition to Rock Islands, Palau was held in November. One to Baja California, Mexico, is being held this month but is full.
Documentaries filmed
The five expeditions of the Five for 50 campaign are being captured and shared through a digital documentary series that explores important marine habitats and critical conservation issues and is sponsored by SCJ; the first film was released Wednesday. It features SCJ Chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson, a life-long diver and environmentalist, who joined the first Five for 50 expedition to Palau in November. The film takes viewers on an underwater exploration of Palau and draws attention to the global problem of ocean plastic pollution.
To view the film, visit: https://youtu.be/1NaOq0x5KVQ.
“A lot has changed in our 50-year history,” stated Oceanic Society President and CEO Roderic Mast. “Today there are more ocean organizations and there is more awareness of ocean issues than ever before, and yet the oceans have never been sicker. More than ever before, we need to move from ocean awareness to ocean action.
“Through our Five for 50 campaign, we want to help people see critical ocean conservation challenges firsthand and get involved by adopting the types of behaviors that will lead to healthier oceans,” Mast said.
For more information about the Five for 50 campaign, visit http://5x50.oceanicsociety.org.
