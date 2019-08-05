MOUNT PLEASANT — O&H Danish Bakery is building an 8,000-square-foot addition with a new employee entrance and training center at its flagship bakery, headquarters and flagship store, located at 5910 Washington Ave.
O&H said the addition, to be called Hygge Hall, will be “an improved area for employees that will include an enhanced break area, additional meeting space for our teams and the addition of a large training room to continue to share and train in the traditional methods of baking that have been shared through generations.”
Hygge (pronouned “hooga”) means “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being” and is regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture.
O&H said the goal to have the work completed by January. Caledonia-based Absolute Construction is the general contractor.
O&H is a fourth-generation family business now celebrating its 70th year.
Eric Olesen, third-generation owner, stated: “Baking is such a hands-on trade, which makes training and coaching our employees such an important task to make great bakery. We truly believe people are our most important asset, and we hope this new center will continue to help us maintain the highest quality bakery and pastries that my grandfather envisioned when he founded O&H in 1949 and that my parents instilled in me daily for many years.”
