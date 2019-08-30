North side welcomes Blue Bear Bakery

RACINE — Don’t let the name fool you: Blue Bear Bakery has a lot more than delectable baked goods.
Blue Bear Bakery, 622 Three Mile Road, is the second local restaurant for Joe Schulte and his wife, Tesa Santoro-Schulte. They opened the first Blue Bear, at 2920 Taylor Ave., in September 2016. Santoro-Schulte said business there remains strong and is still on an upward trend.
Blue Bear Bakery, which opened July 30, is where Schulte — who handles all of the baking duties — now has those operations. Unlike the rented space the couple previously had in St. Francis, Schulte now has a customized kitchen and correct equipment, for a better, more-efficient baking experience. He comes in at 3 a.m. to start each day’s baking to supply both Blue Bear restaurants.
The new kitchen is also the new base of catering operations, which Santoro-Schulte said have been extensive.
At both Blue Bears, the emphasis is on:
- From-scratch menu items;
- Local, nongenetically modified and organic ingredients;
- Meats without hormones or antibiotics;
- Foods without chemicals;
- Vegan, gluten-free and ketogenic options; and
- Compostable, plant-based packaging.
The impetus for why Blue Bear does things as it does, Santoro-Schulte explained, is the Lyme disease that has plagued her for years.
“I know firsthand how diet and nutrition/food can affect the disease process,” she said. … So we wanted to create a restaurant where everyone (whether a gluten intolerance, an autoimmune disease, cancer, etc.) could come and enjoy a delicious meal with their families and not feel poorly after doing so.”
Santoro-Schulte added, “Some people feel better on a vegan diet, some people feel better on a low carb/keto diet, and others feel better eating gluten-free. Or some combination of the above. That is why we make everything from scratch and offer these different options. Not as an afterthought but as an integral part of our menu-planning process.”
Not an exact replica
Blue Bear Bakery is somewhat different than its predecessor, Santoro-Schulte said. With the new name, she said, “We wanted people to associate it with the other location, on the south side — but to understand that it’s not the same full-service restaurant.
“It’s more café style,” she said. “It’s what they call a ‘fast casual’ concept where you order at the counter, rather than table service.”
And, unlike the original Blue Bear, the new one will have a drive-thru window in several weeks.
With a local financial backer, Blue Bear Bakery’s owners bought the building, previously Fohr’s Catering, and built their new 40-seat café. They maintained the same color scheme and décor as the first Blue Bear.
To compare the new Blue Bear’s menu to the original one, Santoro-Schulte said, “It’s different in the sense that it’s quicker, faster-served items, because the concept is: The majority of our business is ‘come and grab and go,’ or through the (coming) drive-thru.”
“And it’s more of an a la carte.”
Santoro-Schulte continued, “The idea, the concept of how we do things is the same, but the menu items are different” in most cases. The new café does offer a half-size version of Blue Bear Benedict, the first restaurant’s top-selling breakfast item.
Noteworthy menu items
Santoro-Schulte said her favorite Blue Bear Bakery menu items include: the smoked salmon sandwich; honey Sriracha chicken wrap; Mediterranean chicken burger; vegan Caprese panini, which has been popular; four-berry and ricotta crepes; lamb sausage and egg breakfast sandwich; the bacon, basil pesto, goat cheese hash bowl; and BBQ pulled pork hash bowl.
She pointed out that Schulte makes all the croissants on which sandwiches are served, fresh every morning — and with real butter.
The community’s response to the new Blue Bear has been “overwhelmingly, so positive,” Santoro-Schulte said. Six or eight times a day, she said, people thank them for coming to the north side.
“We’re just happy to be here,” Schulte said. “… It’s a great extension of our existing restaurant on the south side.”
Blue Bear Bakery is open 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a fish fry on Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 262-456-7022.
First we get Nonna Wells and now Blue Bear Bakery. It is almost getting civilized up here.
