NORTH CAPE — Little North Cape should be getting a new veterinary clinic next year.
Dr. Tia Kastenson, a native of the area, hopes to open North Cape Corner Veterinary Clinic next spring at 4438 Raynor Ave., at the southwest corner of highways 45 and K. She bought the 2,100-square-foot building in 2016 with the intention of opening her clinic there.
“I grew up right around the corner,” she said.
Kastenson said she wanted to get some experience and save some money before opening her own clinic. She has been working for the past five years at Banfield Pet Hospital in Madison.
On Wednesday, the Norway Town Board unanimously approved Kastenson’s conditional-use and rezoning requests. She needs to have the property rezoned from B-1, to B-3; the latter category includes veterinary clinics.
Both requests still require county approval.
Kastenson said she chose her location because there are few other vet clinics in the area. Her building, which has been vacant for close to the past 10 years, was previously North Cape Corner Store, a grocery store; a car dealership; and still later a law office. She’s naming her clinic after the Corner Store.
“I’m really excited to come back to the area,” Kastenson said. “It’s been my dream since I was in veterinary school.”
The building, which is currently gutted, will require about six months of remodeling, she said. It will have two examination rooms and one surgical suite. Equipment she plans to bring in will include a digital x-ray machine and digital dental x-ray machine.
Kastenson plans to have three full-time employees: a veterinary technician; a receptionist; and a swing person. She is also set to hire a part-time person to clean the kennels.
Her clinic will be for small animals only, Kastenson said. However, she said it’s possible she would add large-animal veterinary services to her practice in the future.
She plans to be open five and a-half days a week. Kastenson said she will not take after-hours emergencies but instead would let area 24-hour clinics handle those.
“I’m really excited to come back to the area. It’s been my dream since I was in veterinary school.” Dr. Tia Kastenson, North Cape Corner Veterinary Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.