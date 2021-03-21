Normal -- whatever it looks like -- will be here soon

With every challenge, there are valuable lessons to learn. It’s definitely true at RAMAC. Has any year been more challenging? More scary? More (I have to say it) unprecedented? We needed to learn on the go. And learning opportunities were certainly plentiful. Let me share a few from the RAMAC offices. Maybe they reflect what you learned, maybe they will provide a different point of view; maybe they are old news to you. But to those of us who help to provide a voice for business, they are valuable lessons to embrace.

We learned that the “givens” of work life are anything but given. Nothing could be assumed or taken for granted. Every single expense was reviewed to make sure it was necessary or to find a work-around. We could continue to serve our members from our individual homes as well as we did in our offices. We also learned that strict adherence to dress code and hours was less important than communication and concern for one another.

We learned that we all had to give a little to give us a better shot at surviving the pandemic. We found different ways to address staffing – so that if we all gave a little (furloughs, restricted hours, temporarily reduced salaries), we could survive as a business.