Normal -- whatever it looks like -- will be here soon

With every challenge, there are valuable lessons to learn. It’s definitely true at RAMAC. Has any year been more challenging? More scary? More (I have to say it) unprecedented? We needed to learn on the go. And learning opportunities were certainly plentiful. Let me share a few from the RAMAC offices. Maybe they reflect what you learned, maybe they will provide a different point of view; maybe they are old news to you. But to those of us who help to provide a voice for business, they are valuable lessons to embrace.
We learned that the “givens” of work life are anything but given. Nothing could be assumed or taken for granted. Every single expense was reviewed to make sure it was necessary or to find a work-around. We could continue to serve our members from our individual homes as well as we did in our offices. We also learned that strict adherence to dress code and hours was less important than communication and concern for one another.
We learned that we all had to give a little to give us a better shot at surviving the pandemic. We found different ways to address staffing – so that if we all gave a little (furloughs, restricted hours, temporarily reduced salaries), we could survive as a business.
We learned that networking in a land of lockdown is possible, and that Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet are ways to keep in touch. We had virtual Business Blenders, vlogs and social media blitzes. While not in any way ideal, we kept in touch and it did the job. On the other hand, we learned that nothing beats in-person events and when we were able to host them responsibly, they were popular and, in some cases, better attended than in past years.
We learned that helping people can make our own concerns less all-consuming. In working with the Racine County Executive and his staff to create the Rebound Report 2020 plan, we found people from all industries and walks of life important to making a plan that addressed the most critical issues for the widest segment of our County. Working with private companies and partnering with the County we were able to provide PPEs to any company that needed them. We were able to provide up to date information regarding the virus, the restrictions and the policies undertaken at the state level on a weekly, sometimes daily, basis for our members and our community. We learned we are a trusted source of information in a noisy world of communication and uncertainty.
We learned there are speedbumps and sometimes road blocks to doing what we do, and that in almost all cases there were workarounds. If the City of Racine restrictions prevented us from having a large gathering within the city, we found ways to have them safely in neighboring communities. If we couldn’t have a Business Blender indoors due to occupancy restrictions, we found members to host them who had beautiful outdoor accommodations so they could happen in a safe manner. What we learned is that sometimes it was our own self-imposed restrictions that needed to be checked.
We learned that for the vast majority of our members, being part of RAMAC is important. There were some of our members who had to make difficult choices and we completely understand. We wait for them to come back soon.
Ultimately, we learned it’s as important as ever to remain agile, nimble, creative and flexible as we begin to move ahead. We anxiously await the time, which I believe is right around the corner, when COVID cases are very low, vaccination rates are high and we can work, play, socialize and move forward as a community. Normal, whatever it looks like, will be here very soon.
Matt J. Montemurro is the president/CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce.