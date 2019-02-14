RACINE COUNTY — Magnum Media has named Kenosha native Stuart Wattles news director of radio stations WRJN and WVTY, following the retirements of former News Director Tom Karkow and reporter Janet Hoff last Sept. 28.
WRJN is heard on AM 1400 Racine, FM 99.9 Racine and FM 98.1 Kenosha. Sister station WVTY, VTY Country, is heard on 92.1 FM.
Wattles has worked in Kenosha-Racine local radio since 2002. He is a 1996 graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha and attended Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.
Magnum Media Group News Director Rick Jensen stated, "Over its 93-year history, WRJN has been fortunate to have a number of talented and dedicated news reporters. We had applicants for this position from across the country and were most impressed with Stuart's talents, coupled with his local roots and desire to carry forward the WRJN news tradition.”
Jensen, who has been covering news on the stations since October, will continue to anchor WRJN afternoon newscasts during Van McNeil’s air shift, while Wattles will anchor morning and midday news, working alongside morning host Mike Clemens and midday host Lew Turner. Jensen will continue to deliver morning newscasts for 92.1 VTY Country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.