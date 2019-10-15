RACINE — Jim Popp, President and CEO of Johnson Financial Group announced Friday that Dan Defnet has been named president of Johnson Bank. The bank is a part of Johnson Financial Group, which is based at 555 Main St.
Defnet, who joined the company in 2011 and has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, was formerly executive vice president of commercial banking for Johnson Financial Group.
Popp most recently held the title of Johnson Bank president. He retained that title when he became president and CEO of JFG and now hands the bank presidency to Defnet.
“Dan is a seasoned leader who has done a terrific job of leading JFG’s commercial banking business, while staying true to our core values and lending disciplines” Popp said. “I’m excited to have Dan assume the added responsibility for the growth, collaboration and connectivity of all aspects of our banking business at JFG.”
Popp also announced that Scott Cooney has joined the company as director of commercial banking and will become a member of the company’s executive leadership team reporting directly to Defnet. Cooney has 21 years of experience leading middle-market commercial banking teams with Chase in Milwaukee.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’ve known and worked with Scott for many years, so we’re really excited to have him join our team to lead the strategy and execution of our core commercial banking business,” Popp stated.
“Scott’s a strong banker with deep roots in Wisconsin,” Defnet stated. “He knows the middle-market business and understands how to make connections for our customers across our banking, wealth and insurance platforms.”
A resident of Menomonee Falls, Defnet has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. He is currently a board member of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the Waukesha County Center for Growth.
A resident of Merton in Waukesha County, Cooney has a bachelor of business administration degree in finance and real estate from UW–Milwaukee. Cooney is a board member of Crohn’s Colitis Foundation of America.
JFG is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance services through its subsidiary companies: Johnson Bank; Johnson Wealth; and Johnson Insurance Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.