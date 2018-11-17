CALEDONIA — The menu at Honey B’s II restaurant, already extensive at about six pages long, will soon grow some more — with added Mexican dishes.
Honey B’s, 4713 Douglas Ave., which opened seven years ago, is under new ownership since Oct. 16 when brothers Ruben, Manuel and Juan Hernandez bought the business.
Originally from Aguascalientes — which in Spanish means “hot water” — in central Mexico, each brother-partner came to the United States separately, at different times; for example, Ruben, now 40, immigrated when he was 17.
The three are all reunited in one business venture as equal partners, and each with a particular area of responsibility. Manuel oversees the back of the house and kitchen, Juan is the head cook and Ruben takes care of the front of the house: customer service; making sure the food reaches the customers hot; as well as tending to the office duties.
All three brothers have extensive restaurant backgrounds; Ruben’s started at age 17, as a dishwasher. “I’ve done everything in the restaurant business,” he said.
“We’ve been thinking about (buying a restaurant) for years and years,” Ruben said. “Me and (Manuel), we’ve been saving probably more than five years toward this goal.”
In the beginning, it was just Ruben and Manuel, now 36. But then they talked Juan, 50, into joining then in their venture.
One day, the brothers bumped into Tom Tohovitis, founder of Douglas Avenue Diner in Greentree Shopping Center, who Ruben knew from the business. Tohovitis agreed to help find them a restaurant to buy, and he was true to his word. He found Honey B’s II.
More Mexican coming
To this point, the Honey B’s menu includes limited Mexican dishes such as the breakfast burrito ($7.29), Huevos Rancheros ($7.29) and the Giant Breakfast Quesadilla ($7).
But the Hernandez brothers expect to make their own Mexican additions by about mid-December as they come out with a new menu. Ruben and Manuel said they’ll likely add about five to eight dishes from south of the border including enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, nachos taco salads and maybe tacos every Tuesday, Manuel said.
They’ll also offer guacamole and two types of their own hot sauces, Ruben said.
Honey B’s does a good breakfast business, Ruben said. With the new menu rollout, there will be one menu for breakfast and another for lunch and dinner. “Mostly, it’s going to change in the lunch and dinner menu,” he said.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of our own breading,” Ruben continued. “Not frozen. Like, for example, onion rings.” Also cheese curds and possibly fried pickles.
They also plan to add their own chicken tenders and four kinds of fresh boneless wings made with sauces they’ll make on site. Also on the non-Mexican side, they’ll add shepherd’s pie, Manuel said.
Honey B’s seats 99 people inside and about another 50 on the patio during the warmer months, Ruben said. The brothers plan to improve the décor inside with some painting and then paint the exterior next year.
The owners have somewhat expanded the operating hours at Honey B’s. It is now open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information call 262-681-1960.
Best of Luck! The Racine area is lucky to have such hard working people.
Yes! Can’t wait to try it.
