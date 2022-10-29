 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New office supply company joins Downtown Racine

Recon Relocation

A display of office chairs is displayed on the first floor of 212 Fourth St., the new home for Recon Relocation.

 Adam Rogan

RACINE — From one office space to another.

Recon Relocation (reconrelocation.com) sells and buys office furniture.

When one office closes, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces.

Recon’s slogan on its website? “Providing brand name used office furniture to meet the functional needs and budgets of our customers.”

Recon ribbon-cutting

John Kurtz, second from left, owner of Recon Relocation, cuts the ribbon at Recon's new offices at 212 Fourth St. Thursday evening. At left is Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

Thursday evening, Recon held a ribbon-cutting in its new headquarters in Downtown Racine at 212 Fourth St., sharing the building with The Journal Times.

