New office supply company joins Downtown Racine

RACINE — From one office space to another.

Recon Relocation (reconrelocation.com) sells and buys office furniture.

When one office closes, Recon will collect what’s left. Then, the like-new furniture can be sold for below-retail price for new offices. The company also can help plan new office spaces.

Recon’s slogan on its website? “Providing brand name used office furniture to meet the functional needs and budgets of our customers.”

Thursday evening, Recon held a ribbon-cutting in its new headquarters in Downtown Racine at 212 Fourth St., sharing the building with The Journal Times.