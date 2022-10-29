New office supply company joins Downtown Racine

Watercolorist Dave Williams, president of the Madison Artists Guild, helps hang one of his paintings in the Solarium in Waterloo in preparation of an art exhibit that will open May 1 with three other Dane County artists.
A new refrigerator to be used during events at Solarium is loaded into the business venture in the former Perry Judd Printing building in Waterloo, Wis. Thursday, April 21, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Nathan Zobel, property supervisor at the Solarium in Waterloo, hangs a piece of artwork in preparation for an upcoming exhibit by the Madison Artists Guild. The gallery is inside an event space in the former corporate headquarters building for Perry Judd Printing, once the largest employer in the city. The building has been largely empty since 2010 but is coming back to life with new uses.
Racks intended to house computer servers share a wall in the basement parking garage of the Solarium in the former Perry Judd Printing building in Waterloo, Wis. Thursday, April 21, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Photos: Former corporate headquarters building in Waterloo to be home to events, an art gallery and office space
Once the largest employer in the city, the office building has been largely empty for the past 12 years but a New York company is hoping to bring back to life.
The main lobby and other parts of the Solarium are flooded with natural light. The building, which has office and event space for rent, opened in 1984 in Waterloo.
A table at the Solarium is readied for an upcoming open house in the former Perry Judd Printing building in Waterloo, Wis. Thursday, April 21, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Workers hang artwork and prepare for an upcoming open house of the Solarium in the former Perry Judd Printing building in Waterloo. A reception is set for 2 to 5 p.m. May 1.
The second-level event space at the Solarium, in the former Perry Judd Printing building in Waterloo, overlooks the Maunesha River.
The 42,000-square-foot Solarium in Waterloo is envisioned as a new site for weddings.
A former conference room on the second level of the Solarium is being pegged for a dressing room for brides who have their weddings in the building.
Nathan Zobel peruses original blueprints of the former Perry Judd Printing building in Waterloo, Wis. Thursday, April 21, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
This door in a basement office is one of the few reminders that the building was home to the corporate office of Perry Judd Printing. The company traces its roots to 1931 in Waterloo.
