RACINE — A north-side fitness center that opened this year, Urban Fitness Studio, is offering eight classes and also plans to add a coffee, smoothie and fresh-juice bar.
Brenda Johnson opened Urban Fitness, 3402 Douglas Ave., in February. Johnson, 48, has instructed a variety of group fitness classes for 12 years. She spent the previous five years with the YMCA as healthy living coordinator and group fitness instructor.
Johnson is in the process of obtaining her occupancy and conditional-use permits because she is subleasing her space and was not immediately aware that the previous tenant, a personal trainer, had not obtained them.
In her permit application, Johnson wrote that UFS “is a niche market fitness studio providing a variety of group format fitness classes to its members.”
All of Urban Fitness’ equipment, including 19 spin bicycles, is in place, an investment of about $15,000. “We’re already quite successful,” said Johnson, who has four instructors working for her.
UFS, a 1,700-square-foot fitness room, offers these group fitness classes:
- Urban Ride: a high-energy spin class using both upper and lower-body muscles;
- Urban Booty: a targeted, intense lower-body workout;
- Urban Step: a high-energy step class using a step board and choreographed routines;
- Urban Blast: a targeted, intense lower-body and core workout;
- Les Mills Body Pump: a total body workout using light to moderate weights;
- Les Mills Body Flow: a yoga-based class that involves elements of tai chi and Pilates;
- Les Mills Body Combat: a high-energy martial art-inspired, non-contact workout; and
- WERQ: a choreographed cardiovascular dance workout.
Prices and beverages
UFS offers a monthly unlimited-use membership for $45, a monthly unlimited two-person membership for $65, 10 classes for $80 or a single class for $10.
All classes are by reservation via the Schedulicity app.
UFS holds classes in three different periods between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Sometime this month, Johnson said, she expects Nadya Awan, who has a Starbucks background, will open a small shop in the back of the building where she will serve fresh-pressed juices, smoothies and coffees. It will seat about 20 people, Johnson estimated, and will also be open between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. The tentative name will be Refuel, Awan said.
They will promote it to the public as well as UFS users, Johnson said.
For more information about Urban Fitness Studio, call 262-383-5171.
