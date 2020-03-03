New Mexican gastropub: Amos Los Tacos opens Wednesday in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Downtown Racine’s newest restaurant, Amos Los Tacos, sounds like a Mexican restaurant. But it’s actually a Mexican gastropub, says its creator.

Amos Los Tacos — which in Spanish means “We love tacos” — opens Wednesday, March 4, at 230 Main St. It is the latest project of Rick Onyon, the creator-owner of Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, 300 Sixth St., which opened in December 2017. That was his second gastropub, the first being in San Jose, Calif.

Before he became a restaurateur, Onyon was a software entrepreneur and has started at least three such companies.

Onyon said he wants to help create a restaurant district with enough options that, when people want to go out to eat, they go there — and then decide exactly where they will eat.

“I want Racine to be filled with fantastic restaurants,” he said.

Onyon bought what had been Casablanca de Mexico for his latest endeavor.

Amos Los Tacos will emphasize the foods of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Onyon said, while also featuring cuisine from that country’s other regions. Baja tends to have lots of seafood and fresh produce, he said.