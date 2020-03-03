New Mexican gastropub: Amos Los Tacos opens Wednesday in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Downtown Racine’s newest restaurant, Amos Los Tacos, sounds like a Mexican restaurant. But it’s actually a Mexican gastropub, says its creator.
Amos Los Tacos — which in Spanish means “We love tacos” — opens Wednesday, March 4, at 230 Main St. It is the latest project of Rick Onyon, the creator-owner of Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, 300 Sixth St., which opened in December 2017. That was his second gastropub, the first being in San Jose, Calif.
Before he became a restaurateur, Onyon was a software entrepreneur and has started at least three such companies.
Onyon said he wants to help create a restaurant district with enough options that, when people want to go out to eat, they go there — and then decide exactly where they will eat.
“I want Racine to be filled with fantastic restaurants,” he said.
Onyon bought what had been Casablanca de Mexico for his latest endeavor.
Amos Los Tacos will emphasize the foods of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Onyon said, while also featuring cuisine from that country’s other regions. Baja tends to have lots of seafood and fresh produce, he said.
“That style will come across, when you try it, as different from what you’ve seen at most of the sort of local Mom and Pop places,” Onyon said. “… A little fancier, a little nicer than you’ve seen at the taco stand, so to speak. But the origins would be authentic.”
The chefs, the menu
For Amos Los Tacos, Onyon’s team is led by: Executive Chef James Shields, who will oversee the food at all of Onyon’s restaurants; David Martinez, Amos Los Tacos’ chef; and Onyon’s son, Michael Onyon, general manager.
Martinez told how he acquired his knowledge of Mexican foods:
“I bicycled down the peninsula of Baja, I did a tour in my kayak of the Sea of Cortez (or Gulf of California), I bicycled to Mexico City … and everywhere I went, every township I stopped, I would go in, eat some food, and the first thing I did if I liked it, go talk to the cook, the chef: ‘Hey, what’s in this? How did you make this? What are the steps to this? How do you get the meat so tender?’”
You have free articles remaining.
One of the Amos specialty taco dishes, Bulgogi Tacos, is made with oxtail braised for 24 hours, Michael said. It comes with kimchee, shredded carrot, daikon radish and gochujang crema.
For the Cubanos Tacos, the pork shoulder is braised in the oven for 48 hours. “After we pull it out,” Michael said, “we actually fold in duck fat and braise it for another six hours.”
Shields said the barbacoa is cured in spices for 48 hours and then cooked at about 200 degrees for 12 hours.
But there’s more than meat on the menu.
“I’m not sure how it happens,” Michael said, “but we ended up with a bunch of vegan and vegetarian items.”
Examples include: the vegan mushroom taco which comes with walnut polenta cake; General Tso’s shiitake with fried mushrooms, broccoli and spicy hoisin sauce; and falafel tacos.
Most of the 13 taco dishes range from $9 to $14; the Supper Club Deluxe costs $16.
The menu also includes specialty tostada and torta dishes ranging from $10 to $14.
Cocktails
Rick Onyon said Amos Los Tacos will also proudly feature its drinks. “Same as Butcher & Barrel,” he said. “Hopefully, you’re seeing we put a lot of thought into the food and the recipes and the preparation; same thing with the cocktail. It’s all about the drink as well. So, we’ve invested heavily in making sure we have a huge assortment of tequilas and specialty drinks, and the same love and care is going to go into those cocktails that’s going into the food items. Which is what the gastropub concept is about.
“So, while technically we’re a Mexican restaurant, we’re really a Mexican gastropub.”
Amos Los Tacos will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, opening at 11:30 a.m. and closing by 9 p.m. most weeknights and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. “We will consider staying open later on weekends if we see the demand,” Onyon said.
For more information call (262) 747-8226 (the number may not be live as of Wednesday).