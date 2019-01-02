BURLINGTON — It seems you just can’t keep a history-drenched supper club down.
B.J. Wentker’s, revived and reopened in late November, is being welcomed back, according to a couple of reports. The restaurant at 230 Milwaukee Ave., whose slogan is “historic fine dining,” had closed in March, to the great disappointment of many.
“I think any time you have a restaurant close, (people) are anxious for another to come in,” said Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty.
That’s what area businessman Brian Torgerson did, and early returns sound positive.
“I’m hearing it has good food, so that’s a good start,” Hefty said. “I have a feeling it will keep going.”
“We’ve been pretty busy lately,” Executive Chef Michael Ruiz said Monday. “Being a historical landmark, people are loving that it’s open again.”
He says the reactions from diners have been “top notch … it’s a place to get a good steak, a good burger, a good cocktail.”
Ruiz said Torgerson, owner of the Venture Inn Bar & Grill, 28005 Durand Ave., in the Town of Burlington, had sold Delavan Furniture, another of his enterprises, “and he wanted to give the restaurant business a try.”
Having owned the B.J. Wentker’s building — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — for about 11 years, it was natural to start his culinary venture there.
Naturally, Torgerson kept the restaurant’s name, which dates to 1908 when German immigrant B.J. Wentker first opened the business as the Triangle Tavern and Buffet. Wentker, then a brewmaster at Burlington’s Finke-Uhen Brewery, built and opened the high-class tavern to showcase the brewery’s products, along with a selection of fine food and wine.
Experienced chef
Torgenson reopened the bar in early October and the restaurant on Nov. 23. To oversee the food, he brought over Ruiz, who has two dozen years of restaurant experience, from Rugan’s, the gastropub located at 597 N. Pine St. in downtown Burlington.
Ruiz totally revamped Wentker’s food offerings. “There’s nothing from the old menu,” he said.
Menu prices range from $5 for the house salad to $32 for a 16-ounce, bone-in rib-eye steak.
Asked what’s been popular, he said: “Steaks. People in Burlington love our steak. We buy from one of the best meat companies,” Braveheart. The meat is never frozen, and they butcher it in-house, Ruiz added.
The buns, breads and some desserts come from Simple Bakery & Market of Lake Geneva.
Specials include Friday fish fries and Saturday prime rib.
B.J. Wentker’s is open Tuesday-Saturday, 4 p.m. to close, and Sunday 11 a.m. to close.
For more information, call 262-758-6112.
