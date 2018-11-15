Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — A new, 24-hour Kwik Trip gas station, convenience store and car wash opened at 5 a.m. Thursday at 6801 Washington Ave., on a site once occupied by the Racine Toyota dealership.

The business has 10 fueling stations and one of the company's larger store footprints.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments