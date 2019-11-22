New Horlick Field likely will not be ready for spring baseball season

RACINE — The Milwaukee Brewers will never have to worry about problems such as those plaguing Horlick Field and the five high school baseball teams that want to use it next spring.
Unlike cozy Miller Park with its retractable dome roof, Horlick Field is in the path of any and all precipitation that comes along and cold that settles in. And this month, the $450,000 renovation project to reduce the number of rainouts there has likely ground to a halt for the year.
That casts doubt on the Racine high school baseball games scheduled for next spring.
“I am sending you this letter to let you know that Horlick baseball field will not be playable for spring of 2020,” Jeanne Brenner, recreation supervisor for the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, wrote on Nov. 14 to school athletic directors.
She pointed out that Horlick Field, 1648 N. Memorial Drive, has a new artificial turf infield since the renovation project that began in mid-August. The purpose of the renovations is to reduce cancellations by improving drainage of both the infield and outfield. The Horlick diamond has been called one of the worst fields in southeastern Wisconsin.
However, plain old bad weather has again taken its toll — this time on the project that would help counteract future weather issues. The contractor had to halt the outfield renovations, city Parks Director Tom Molbeck said Thursday.
“The problem was the rain or snow that kept happening when we were scheduled for irrigation and sod,” he said.
One problem, said Bob Rafel, city parks facilities specialist, was the cold. “The ground froze, and it burns the roots of the sod,” he said. “I don’t want to put down dead grass.”
As of Friday, the machinery on site was still and quiet and the outfield a sea of mud.
Brenner wrote: “We do not have a projected completion date as weather is always a factor.”
Rafel said there is still a chance of getting sod laid as late as mid-December, but conditions have to line up just right.
More likely, Molbeck said, “we hope we can get in there (and work) in early spring.”
Coaches react
“This kind of puts a wrench into all of our seasons,” Horlick High School Baseball Coach Tyler Funk said Thursday about the stalled renovations.
“We’re thinking we might have to have a lot more night games,” he said: Playing on fields in Kenosha, for example, after late-afternoon games have finished.
“It’s a mess,” Funk said. “Every home game is an away game.” That also presents a hardship for players’ families.
He added: “I feel sorry for the team; they were really looking forward to playing (at Horlick Field).
“We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this,” said Jeff Wilson, head coach of the combined Racine Lutheran/Prairie LP's baseball team. “My guess is you have five coaches who said naughty words” when they found out, he said.
Wilson said he appreciates that the city is attempting to make Horlick Field “worthy of a varsity baseball game.” But he said there are no other varsity-level fields in Racine that can substitute for Horlick while it’s sidelined.
“As a coach, it’s frustrating,” Wilson said. “Baseball is hard enough in the spring … I’m kind of dreading going into it.
“We’re all trying to get junior-varsity teams on the field, too. Then you add transportation issues and trying to get activity buses,” he said. “Especially when you have five teams affected.”
“I get that things happen,” he said. "That’s all out of our control.”
But Wilson bristled a little at the part of Brenner’s letter that said “no one is more disappointed than we are at the Park and Recreation Department.”
“I would offer,” Wilson said, “that there are about 100 athletes and a dozen coaches that are more disappointed.”
