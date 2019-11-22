New Horlick Field likely will not be ready for spring baseball season

RACINE — The Milwaukee Brewers will never have to worry about problems such as those plaguing Horlick Field and the five high school baseball teams that want to use it next spring.

Unlike cozy Miller Park with its retractable dome roof, Horlick Field is in the path of any and all precipitation that comes along and cold that settles in. And this month, the $450,000 renovation project to reduce the number of rainouts there has likely ground to a halt for the year.

That casts doubt on the Racine high school baseball games scheduled for next spring.

“I am sending you this letter to let you know that Horlick baseball field will not be playable for spring of 2020,” Jeanne Brenner, recreation supervisor for the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, wrote on Nov. 14 to school athletic directors.

She pointed out that Horlick Field, 1648 N. Memorial Drive, has a new artificial turf infield since the renovation project that began in mid-August. The purpose of the renovations is to reduce cancellations by improving drainage of both the infield and outfield. The Horlick diamond has been called one of the worst fields in southeastern Wisconsin.