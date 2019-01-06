MOUNT PLEASANT — A $10 million Holiday Inn hotel has opened near Interstate 94 and Highway 20.
The new Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 13317 Hospitality Court was developed and will be run by IPD Hospitality of Suwanee, Ga., near Atlanta.
The three-story hotel consists of 93 guest rooms and suites, with flat-screen televisions, microwaves and miniature refrigerators. IPD said the hotel has an indoor pool, state-of-the-art exercise facility, a 24-hour market, guest laundry facilities, complimentary breakfast, high-speed wireless internet and six handicapped-accessible rooms.
Village officials approved a variance to allow the new hotel at its proposed 47-foot, 8-inch height, which exceeds the maximum 40-foot height normally allowed in the BP Business Park zoning district.
“We are confident that every guest that walks through our doors will experience a friendly, clean and comfortable stay,” IBD President Richard Norton stated in a news release.
The project took far longer than originally anticipated, two years and six months from when the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission unanimously approved the company’s site plan in May 2016. At that time, a company representative had said construction would start that June, and the hotel would open in June 2017. Instead, it opened 17 months after that target date.
IPD officials could not be reached Saturday for comment about the delay.
The new hotel took over the Holiday Inn brand name from the hotel next door at 13339 Hospitality Court which previously held the name. IBD and Mount Pleasant officials explained previously that the former Holiday Inn would lose its franchise with the opening of the new one. That hotel is now called Countryside Inn.
IPD Hospitality contracted with US Hospitality Group to oversee the new hotel’s design and furniture, fixtures and equipment.
“The hotel is absolutely beautiful, and we couldn’t be happier with the finished product,” Norton said.
The new hotel has underground stormwater management, so the property does not have a retention pond.
IBD executive Larry Nottingham said previously that about 80 percent of Holiday Inn Express business is corporate clientele, and the rest transient.
For more information call the hotel at 262-321-0015.
