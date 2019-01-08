YORKVILLE — House of Harley-Davidson is planning to build a more than $5 million dealership along the west Interstate 94 frontage road, a store that will replace — and be much larger — than the dealer’s existing one on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.
House of Harley-Davidson owner Jeff Binkert said Tuesday that he has bought 4.8 acres for the future dealership along the west frontage road about midway between highways 20 and K.
His company is currently in the design and permitting stage; Binkert hopes to break ground on the project this spring and open the new dealership next January.
House of Harley-Davidson, whose company headquarters and other dealership are in Greenfield, bought and renamed the former Racine Harley-Davidson, 1155 Oakes Road, in late 2016. Although his company had a record year last year, Binkert said the Mount Pleasant store is too small, has little parking and lacks good visibility.
To replace the existing dealership here, which has about 14,000 square feet of total space and 20 parking spaces, House of Harley-Davidson will build a dealership with about 50,000 square feet and 200 parking spaces, Binkert said.
It will be a full-service dealership with the floor space split about evenly between retail and storage space, he said. That will include mezzanine space for winter motorcycle storage, which will allow owners to work on their motorcycles without them having to be moved out of a warehouse.
As the company does now, it will continue to deal in both new and used motorcycles. “The used market is really strong,” Binkert said.
Room for Riding Academy
The new dealership will also mean new jobs, he said. The Mount Pleasant store has eight employees, but the new dealership could grow to about 30 with the addition of new sales and service positions.
Venture Construction of New Berlin will be the general contractor for the project.
The new dealership will also host the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy, Binkert said. The academy is comprised of 6-7 hours of classroom instruction and two full days on a safety course. The Mount Pleasant store can only offer the classroom portion, Binkert said; the riding portion is done at the Colder’s store near Ryan Road in Oak Creek. The new dealership will offer the entire academy on site.
Binkert said his company is leasing the Mount Pleasant store and will, when it is vacated, offer the property as a sublet.
